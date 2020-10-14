Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wells Fargo posts $2 billion profit in 3Q, reversing 2Q loss
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2020 8:21 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 14, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT
FILE - In this July 10, 2019, photo a Wells Fargo building is shown in downtown Minneapolis. Wells Fargo reported earnings of $2 billion on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, less than half it made in the same period last year but a significant recovery from last quarter, when it lost $2.4 billion. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Wells Fargo says it earned $2 billion in the third quarter, less than half of what it made in the same period last year but a significant improvement from this year’s second quarter, when it posted a loss.
The San Francisco bank said Wednesday that it earned 42 cents per share, less than the 44 cents Wall Street analysts were expecting.
Wells reported revenue of $18.86 billion in the quarter, also down from last year’s third quarter when it took in $22 billion. Wall Street analysts had projected the bank would post $18 billion in revenue.
Wells Fargo said its net interest income was $9.4 billion, down $2.3 billion from last year’s period. Noninterest income of was $9.5 billion, down $891 million from 2019.