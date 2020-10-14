Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US wholesale prices up 0.4% in September as food costs surge
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2020 8:53 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 14, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.4% in September as food costs rose by the largest amount since May.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reached the consumer, followed a 0.3% rise in August and a 0.6% surge in July which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018.
The 0.4% September rise was bigger than economists had been expecting and reflected a 1.2% increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6% spike in May, as coronavirus-related shutdowns at food processing plants triggered shortages.
For September energy prices fell for a second month, dropping 0.3% after a 0.1% dip in August.
The government had reported Tuesday that inflation at the retail level was up 0.2% in September, just half the August gain, even though the price of used cars jumped by the largest amount in more than a half-century.