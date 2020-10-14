Social distancing will not always be possible on all transit routes: TTC

As more people head back to work, TTC overcrowding is becoming an even bigger issue, and the transit agency is out with a questionable stance to social distancing on its vehicles.

The TTC said that as the city re-opens, social distancing will no longer be possible. It shared its response online, replying to a tweet by transit rider, Victoria Pojrazov.

Pojrazov posted a picture of a packed 12A Kingston Road bus around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The tweet from the TTC also told Pojrazovr if she feels the vehicle is overcrowded, she should get off and board the next one.

Hi Victoria. As the city re-opens, social distancing will no longer be possible on our vehicles. As such, if you feel that a vehicle you are on is overcrowded, I would suggest getting off and boarding the next one. Apologies for the inconvenience. ^FR???? — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 13, 2020

“It [the bus] was getting fuller and fuller, and I was shocked that the bus driver didn’t turn people away,” Pojrazov said, “it didn’t seem to me like he was saying anything to people as they came on, they were just coming in, tapping their Presto card, getting on the bus.”

Pojrazov also calls the TTC’s response ridiculous.

TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green said it has been warning since June that physical distancing on some bus routes would not be possible at all times on all routes.

“I can understand the frustration, I mean, as I say, our focus is on getting extra service out where it’s needed so that we can reduce crowding where possible. But again, you know, public transit is designed to move a lot of people in a very short period of time,” Green said.

He said about 8 per cent of the city’s bus routes are seeing overcrowding issues and they are working on adding service.