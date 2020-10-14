Loading articles...

Police in York investigating hate-motivated graffiti in Richmond Hill

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

The York Regional Police hate crime unit is investigating what they’re calling hate-motivated graffiti in Richmond Hill.

Police were called to Rouge Crescent Park near Yonge and Gamble road around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found a bench near a soccer field had been vandalised with anti-Semitic and anti-Black graffiti.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with security camera footage from the neighbourhood to contact them.

