Police in York investigating hate-motivated graffiti in Richmond Hill

The York Regional Police hate crime unit is investigating what they’re calling hate-motivated graffiti in Richmond Hill.

Police were called to Rouge Crescent Park near Yonge and Gamble road around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found a bench near a soccer field had been vandalised with anti-Semitic and anti-Black graffiti.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with security camera footage from the neighbourhood to contact them.