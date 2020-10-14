Loading articles...

Ontario reporting higher number of resolved cases of COVID-19 compared to new

A person walks past a COVID testing site located at an emergency room EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Ontario is reporting 721 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it reported 746 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, and for Monday, the province reported 807 cases and three deaths.

  • More than 32,200 tests were completed.
  • 270 new cases are in Toronto, 170 new cases in Peel and 79 in York Region.
  • There are 783 more resolved cases.

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 at the 407 - two right lanes are blocked with a collision. The WB 401 ramp to the WB 407 is also CLOSED. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Temps well above average this morning in #Toronto GTA. We are starting around 12°C at YYZ.…
Latest Weather
Read more