OPP issue more than 100 impaired driving charges over long weekend

Despite the advice to stay close to home over the Thanksgiving long weekend by health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ontario police laid dozens of charges for impaired driving and speeding on GTA highways.

The OPP launched ‘Operation Impact’ to target bad behaviour behind the wheel, including aggressive drivers, speeders, and no seat belts.

RELATED: OPP launch Operation Impact, targeting bad behaviour behind the wheel

Police said 118 impaired driving charges were laid on provincial highways over the weekend, along with 12 dangerous driving, 86 extreme speeders charged with stunt driving and street racing.

86 vehicles have been impounded. Those drivers face further punishment upon conviction including possible jail time, and a fine up to $10,000.