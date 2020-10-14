New trailer for Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' has fans buzzing online

It’s almost time — get ready, Star Wars fans!

The second season for the popular Star Wars show “The Mandalorian” is just weeks away from release, and its newly released trailer has people buzzing.

The new trailer dropped Tuesday night on the Star Wars YouTube channel, and as of Wednesday morning, it already has nearly 200,000 views.

The sneak peek at the new season is 30 seconds long, and has people freaking out about the bounty hunter becoming the hunted, and of course, some glimpses of Baby Yoda.

Fans have been tweeting out their excitement, one writing, “2020 isn’t all that bad.”

The second season drops on October 30th on Disney+.

WATCH: Star Wars The Mandalorian | New Season Streaming Oct. 30 | Disney+