Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,455.40, down 55.43 points).

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 45 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $60.03 on 14.38 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 37 cents, or 3.1 per cent, to $12.29 on 10.29 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $16.24 on 10.06 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $38.70 on 7.75 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Financials. Down 32 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $55.85 on 7.02 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA). Health care. Down 29 cents, or 3.62 per cent, to $7.71 on 6.69 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ). Up 50 cents, or 2.62 per cent, to $19.58. The Vancouver-based retailer reported a net loss of $900,000 on revenue of $200 million in the 13-week period ended Aug. 30, beating analyst expectations for a net loss of $5.3 million on revenue of $191 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. TD Bank Group’s U.S. subsidiary has filed a lawsuit against Plaid Technologies Inc., accusing the San Francisco-based data aggregator of unlawfully using its logo to trick users into handing over personal data that can later be monetized.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) Up 67 cents, or 0.86 cents, to $78.21. Restaurant Brands International says it expects to report third-quarter revenue between US$1.32 billion and US$1.34 billion. The parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes says the preliminary estimate comes as 96 per cent of its restaurants were open in September.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:CET). Unchanged at 11.5 cents. Cathedral Energy Services says veteran CEO Scott MacFarlane plans to retire from the Calgary-based directional and horizontal drilling company in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press