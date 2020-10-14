Mississauga's Playdium to permanently close in November

If you’re familiar with Mississauga, chances are you know of, or have been to Playdium at some point.

All good things must come to an end.

On Tuesday, Playdium Park – located just outside Square One Mall – announced on Twitter that Mississauga’s only Playdium is closing down for good.

“Dear Customers, we regret to inform you that we will be permanently closing as of November 1, 2020,” it read.

“Visit us before that for a final lap on the Go-Kart track or final swing in the Batting Cages. Thank you for making Playdium Park part of your family fun.”

Dear Customers, we regret to inform you that we will be permanently closing as of November 1, 2020. Visit us before that for a final lap on the Go-Kart track or final swing in the Batting Cages. Thank you for making Playdium Park part of your family fun. pic.twitter.com/FOgL1OjxIQ — PLAYDIUM PARK (@PlaydiumPark) October 13, 2020

Similar to Laser Quest, which recently closed due to financial struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Playdium was a popular local spot for birthday parties and other events over the years.

Playdium, a the 40,000-square-foot arcade, was built and opened in the early 1990s.