Mississauga's Playdium to permanently close in November
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 14, 2020 10:23 am EDT
Playdium has been a Mississauga staple since the early 1990s. Trip Advisor
If you’re familiar with Mississauga, chances are you know of, or have been to Playdium at some point.
All good things must come to an end.
On Tuesday, Playdium Park – located just outside Square One Mall – announced on Twitter that Mississauga’s only Playdium is closing down for good.
“Dear Customers, we regret to inform you that we will be permanently closing as of November 1, 2020,” it read.
“Visit us before that for a final lap on the Go-Kart track or final swing in the Batting Cages. Thank you for making Playdium Park part of your family fun.”
