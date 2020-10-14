Melania Trump, son Barron clear of COVID-19

First Lady Melania Trump says she and her son, Barron, recently tested negative for COVID-19.

The First Lady opened up about her diagnosis for the first time on Wednesday, saying “hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after.”

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?'”, the First Lady said.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

Melania said she “experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.”

“I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can,” she wrote.

“Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did. If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick – I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day,” the First Lady added.

It’s unclear whether or not U.S president Donald Trump is clear of the virus.

Trump recently insisted that, after being given experimental medication and other VIP treatment, he felt great and was glad he no longer needs to be concerned about infection because he’s now “immune.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Monday on CNN that those who recover from COVID-19 are likely to be immune for a limited period of time, but there are cases emerging of people getting re-infected weeks or months later.