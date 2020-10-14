Long lines for flu shot prompting concern over physical distancing

If you’ve decided to get a flu shot, you’ve probably noticed long lines from the huge demand, prompting concerns about physical distancing with people worried about contracting COVID-19 in the process.

Many posts online show long lines inside pharmacies, many in Toronto, of people waiting for flu shots and physical distancing not really being enforced, with some pointing out the irony.

One man tweeting out, “you’ll probably end up contracting #COVID19 while queuing up for your flu shot- for over 3 hours.”

This is how @ShopprsDrugMart is ensuring everyone’s safety during #FluShot2020 You’ll probably end up contracting #COVID19 while queuing up for your flu shot- for over 3 hours ????@TOPublicHealth should enforce #SocialDistancing in #Toronto more stringently! #COVID19Ontario pic.twitter.com/FS3qE4wfcz — GhosTO (@aponbhola) October 11, 2020

RELATED: Ford announces 5.1 million doses of flu shot as part of COVID-19 fall plan

Premier Doug Ford has launched what he calls the largest flu shot campaign in this country’s history — ordering more than five-million doses for the province.

People are obviously listening in a big way because some pharmacies are running out of supply — including the high-dose vaccine for seniors.

Now the Globe and Mail reports there is talk of drive-thru flu clinics, just like we’ve seen with drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

You can book online appointments for the flu shot with pharmacies, however, the wait for an appointment can take a few weeks.

You can also go to the website flushot.ca to track what providers have the vaccine available.