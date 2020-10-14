Police investigating 2 shooting scenes in Jane and Steeles area

Toronto police are investigating two separate scenes in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue area after receiving multiple calls for gunshots heard in the area around 3:45 p.m.

One location is on Wheelwright Crescent, west of Jane and the second is on Shoreham Crescent, east of Jane. Police are working to confirm if they are related to the same incident.

Shell casings were found at the Wheelwright location but no injuries have been reported.

The suspect with a gun fled on foot, westbound on Wheelwright. He is described as a Black male in his 20s, with a slim build and short hair. He was wearing a black mask, a grey hoodie, grey pants and white runners at the time of the shooting.

Const. Alex Li tells 680 NEWS there might be a third shooting scene based on how many 9-1-1 calls police received but the location is unclear at this time.

“It’s still a little too early to definitively say it’s only been one shooting … there were multiple calls in that area. I can confirm for sure the one, but that’s not to say that there might not be possibly a second or third scene somewhere,” said Li.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate.