Hackers target Puerto Rico firefighting department servers

Last Updated Oct 14, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s firefighting department said Wednesday that its database was hacked by unknown people demanding $600,000 in an act of alleged extortion.

The department’s director, Alberto Cruz, said in a statement the situation has not affected its ability to respond to emergencies.

Police said the department received an email notifying it that hackers had encrypted its servers and wouldn’t release them until they got paid.

The department contacted police and have not paid the money, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

