Daily Bread Food Bank's record number of September visits a sign of 'dire need' during pandemic: CEO

The Daily Bread Food Bank says there were more than 100,000 food bank visits in September — the highest ever for a single month and over 30,000 more than last September.

Daily Bread’s CEO Neil Hetherington says those number are evidence of systemic social policy failures exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a sign of dire need for so many in the city that are experiencing poverty,” he said.

Since the pandemic began, Hetherington says more working poor residents are relying on food banks and he expects to see that number increase as the pandemic’s second wave takes hold and more businesses are forced to close.

“The pandemic only heightens an awareness that too many people were living too close to the edge,” he said. “Incomes were not keeping pace with the expenses of the city.”

To try and keep up with demand, Daily Bread organized a drive-through drop off this past weekend to collect donations, receiving over 30,000 pounds of food.

This year the federal government invested $100 million in food banks across Canada, with the 125 food banks in the Greater Toronto Area receiving $2.3 million from that total.

But Hetherington says more help is needed and he’s encouraging residents to donate food or money. He’s also encouraging the public to advocate for the systemic changes needed for affordable housing and transportation, as well as fair wages for workers.