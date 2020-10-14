Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutors: Canadian woman charged in racist NYC run-in made multiple 911 calls
by The Associated Press, Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 14, 2020 1:29 pm EDT
This image made from Monday, May 25, 2020, video provided by Christian Cooper shows Amy Cooper with her dog calling police at Central Park in New York. A video of a verbal dispute between Amy Cooper, walking her dog off a leash and Christian Cooper, a black man bird watching in Central Park, is sparking accusations of racism. (Christian Cooper via AP)
The white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 9-1-1 during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in New York’s Central Park could resolve the case by participating in a program to educate her and the community “on the harm caused by such actions.”
That’s according to a prosecutor who spoke Wednesday at Amy Cooper’s arraignment.
Cooper, a Canadian, appeared by video but did not enter a plea to the misdemeanour charge.
The case, on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, was adjourned until Nov. 17 to allow prosecutors and her lawyer to work on the possible resolution.
Cooper made two 9-1-1 calls about the incident in May, prosecutors said.
In a previously unreported call, prosecutors said she falsely alleged the man had “tried to assault her.”
After the backlash, Cooper released an apology through a public relations service, saying she “reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions.”
As a result of the video, Cooper was fired from her job at Franklin Templeton Investments and was forced to return her dog to the shelter she adopted it from.