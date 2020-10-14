Prosecutors: Canadian woman charged in racist NYC run-in made multiple 911 calls

The white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 9-1-1 during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in New York’s Central Park could resolve the case by participating in a program to educate her and the community “on the harm caused by such actions.”

That’s according to a prosecutor who spoke Wednesday at Amy Cooper’s arraignment.

Cooper, a Canadian, appeared by video but did not enter a plea to the misdemeanour charge.

The case, on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, was adjourned until Nov. 17 to allow prosecutors and her lawyer to work on the possible resolution.

Cooper made two 9-1-1 calls about the incident in May, prosecutors said.

In a previously unreported call, prosecutors said she falsely alleged the man had “tried to assault her.”

After the backlash, Cooper released an apology through a public relations service, saying she “reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions.”

As a result of the video, Cooper was fired from her job at Franklin Templeton Investments and was forced to return her dog to the shelter she adopted it from.