Inside the Atlantic Bubble, where life is close to normal

Provincial health department workers stop traffic that has crossed the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., on March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

In today’s Big Story podcast, we don’t have to look as far as New Zealand to find examples of how the battle against COVID-19 can be won. We have a success story right here in Canada, where the so-called Atlantic Bubble has held up very well over the past several months, and where life is mostly back to normal. There is even hockey, with fans in the stands and everything.

So how can the rest of Canada follow the Atlantic Bubble’s example? Is it even possible for larger provinces? How have they managed to stamp out COVID-19, and what kind of price have they paid for doing so?

GUEST: Greg Mercer, Atlantic Canada reporter, The Globe and Mail

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

