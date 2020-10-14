Loading articles...

Allscripts, Concho rise; Wells Fargo, Bank of America fall

Last Updated Oct 14, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, up $2.59 to $10.90

The electronic health records company is selling its CarePort Health business for $1.35 billion.

Pilgrim’s Pride, up 89 cents to $16.57

The poultry producer will pay a $110.5 million fine as part of a plea deal in a Department of Justice antitrust investigation.

Infosys, up 64 cents to $16.36

The business consulting company beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Wells Fargo, down $1.49 to $23.25

The bank’s fiscal third-quarter profit slumped and fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond, up $1.80 to $23.95

The home goods retailer is selling its Christmas Tree Shops and other assets to generate $250 million.

Urban Outfitters, up 27 cents to $23.71

The clothing and accessories chain announced several management changes.

Bank of America, down $1.33 to $23.62

The bank’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Concho Resources, up $4.52 to $48.66

ConocoPhillips is considering buying the rival energy company, according to media reports.

The Associated Press

