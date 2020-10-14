Loading articles...

AK-Uncontested

Last Updated Oct 14, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

10-14-20 09:02,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a TEST list of uncontested races in Alaska.

State Senate – District J

Tom Begich (i), Dem

State Senate – District R

Bert Stedman (i), GOP

State House – District 3

Glenn Prax (i), GOP

State House – District 12

Cathy Tilton (i), GOP

State House – District 17

Andy Josephson (i), Dem

State House – District 18

Harriet Drummond (i), Dem

State House – District 19

Geran Tarr (i), Dem

State House – District 20

Zack Fields (i), Dem

State House – District 26

Laddie Shaw (i), GOP

State House – District 32

Louise Stutes (i), GOP

State House – District 33

Sara Hannan (i), Dem

State House – District 37

Bryce Edgmon (i), Udl

AP Elections 10-14-2020 09:02

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: Yonge has reopened north of Sheppard. #Yonge
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Temps well above average this morning in #Toronto GTA. We are starting around 12°C at YYZ.…
Latest Weather
Read more