Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US investigates fire reports in Chevy Bolt electric vehicles
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2020 7:56 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT
DETROIT — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle can catch fire.
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers nearly 78,000 Bolts made by General Motors from the 2017 through 2020 model years.
The agency says in documents posted on its website Tuesday that it has three reports of fires that began under the rear seat while the cars were parked and unattended. One person suffered smoke inhalation.
The fire damage appeared to be concentrated in the battery compartment area, spreading into the passenger compartment.
GM says it’s co-operating with the probe and is conducting its own investigation.
The safety agency will determine how often the fires happen and assess the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.