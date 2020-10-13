Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trudeau denounces right-wing extremism after Toronto mosque receives threats
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 13, 2020 3:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing Islamophobia and right-wing extremism following reports of threats to a Toronto mosque.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims says a downtown mosque received several emails on the weekend that contained threats of violence against Muslims.
The organization says the emails referenced two mosques in New Zealand where a gunman killed 51 people in 2019.
Toronto police say they’ve launched an investigation into the incident.
The council has called on the federal government to develop an action plan to dismantle white supremacy groups.
The call followed the fatal stabbing of a caretaker at a Toronto mosque last month.
Trudeau said Tuesday that the government will do more to address Islamophobia, but did not provide specifics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.
The Canadian Press
