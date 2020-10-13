Toronto anti-masker arrested in New Brunswick

MONCTON, N.B. – An anti-mask activist from Ontario is scheduled to return to New Brunswick for a court appearance in January after he was arrested Friday at the Moncton airport.

WATCH:

*UPDATE CP24 FakeNews Media has posted this video and left out the first half where Chris shows his Dr’s note. https://www.cp24.com/mobile/video?binId=1.1127680&cid=sm%3Atrueanthem%3Acp24%3Apost&clipId=2053378&utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR30_ztNBDRdG4GxxZRvs8C6D6Atu5cbuYE9dWxLJX8_ZafbL49AjH0WQZkChris Sky Arrested in Moncton New Brunswick. Friday Oct 9 2020. Detained and released same day. In the first video Chris and his wife are seen being harassed on the flight by a flight attendant who allegedly assaulted Chris's wife while trying to rip her phone from her hands. (That portion of the video is not being posted at this time.) In the second video RCMP were waiting for Chris and Jenny once they landed in Moncton N.B where Chris and Jenny were headed to speak at a peaceful protest against new sweeping legislation restricting our rights and freedoms under unprecedented authoritarian style restrictions. Chris and Jenny are founders of MAD – Mother's Against Distancing. Chris is known for speaking out at Dundas Square protests in Toronto during peaceful protests with TheLineCanada.comRob Carbone is currently working with Chris Sky providing some assistance and guidance during these unprecedented times. Rob Carbone is Leader of the new Republican Party of Canada and was at the Dundas Square protests along with Maxime Bernier and thousands of protesters seeking an open and honest discussion with Canadian so called leaders who are enacting tyrannical laws without prejudice and without opposition. RobCarbone.comWhen our Gov applies new legislation that directly impacts our most basic Rights that stand at the core of Canadian legislature. Our Charter Rights and Freedoms! we MUST hold them accountable and press with a juste and equally opposing force. Where is the transparency? We have a duty to respond. We have a duty as a nation to be aware and to comprehend what is being governed on our behalf in the great halls of parliament and in the seats we have filled with men and woman who REPRESENT each and every one of us! This is our country and our way of life. We are the people! #Lockdown #Canada #Covid #Health #Oculus #Blockchain #TheLine #Smoke #Truth #RPC The #Revolution is you! Posted by Adam Warren on Friday, October 9, 2020

A video posted to Christopher Saccoccia’s Facebook page Saturday shows him arguing on a plane with a WestJet flight attendant over what he claims to be a medical note exempting him from wearing a mask.

The video then shows an RCMP officer saying Saccoccia, who also goes by ‘Chris Sky’, was under arrest for causing a disturbance.

He then gets into a heated confrontation with one of the officers.

RCMP confirmed they arrested a 37-year-old man from Ontario after they received a call about a disturbance at the airport.

They did not divulge the man’s name or the charges he faces but said he is due in provincial court on Jan. 25.

In another Facebook post on Saturday, Saccoccia thanks RCMP for safely escorting him back to Toronto.

Masks became mandatory in New Brunswick in indoor public places on Friday as the province battles COVID-19 outbreaks in the Moncton and Campbellton regions.

Police in Toronto announced last week that Saccoccia and his wife Jennifer Saccoccia, 34, had been charged for failing to comply with federal quarantine rules after they attended a rally shortly after returning to Canada.