Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Trump Card (2020)

2. Ava (2020)

3. Mulan (2020)

4. Limitless

5. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

6. 2067

7. Save Yourselves!

8. The Assistant (2020)

9. Hocus Pocus

10. Upgrade

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Ava (2020)

2. 2067

3. The Secret: Dare to Dream

4. A Call To Spy

5. Then Came You

6. From the Vine

7. The Phenomenon

8. Marshall

9. Alone

10. Archive

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
UPDATE: Toronto-bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway - three lanes remain closed due to a collision, traffic is jamme…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:03 AM
Some early morning rain before we clear out. Mainly sunny today with a guarantee high of 17 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more