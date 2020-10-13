Soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday, the Portuguese federation announced.

The Juventus forward is without symptoms and is currently in isolation.

In a statement, the PFF said: “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this (Tuesday) afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.”

Ronaldo’s positive test comes shortly after two of his Portuguese teammates also tested positive for COVID-19.

Anthony Lopes and Jose Fonte recently contracted the virus and were immediately sent away from the group.