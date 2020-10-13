Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, tests positive for COVID-19
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 13, 2020 10:56 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 11:13 am EDT
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set an outright Serie A record on Saturday with his 648th appearance in Italy’s top flight. The Turin derby game against Torino moved the 42-year-old Buffon one ahead of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, who set the record in 2009. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday, the Portuguese federation announced.
The Juventus forward is without symptoms and is currently in isolation.
In a statement, the PFF said: “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this (Tuesday) afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.”
Ronaldo’s positive test comes shortly after two of his Portuguese teammates also tested positive for COVID-19.
Anthony Lopes and Jose Fonte recently contracted the virus and were immediately sent away from the group.