Loading articles...

Small business owners see soaring commercial auto insurance rates

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 9:40 am EDT

If you’ve noticed you’re paying more for insurance, you’re not alone.

Among those hardest hit are some small business owners, who are speaking out about soaring commercial auto insurance rates.

Beck Taxi tells the CBC about 500 drivers are now out of business due to soaring costs, one cab driver seeing the cost of insurance spiking more than triple to as much as $22,000 a year.

RELATED: Ford government calls for auto insurance breaks due to coronavirus

Insurers say the rising costs due to COVID-19 are partly to blame for premium hikes.

In a statement to CBC, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said like many businesses, insurers have been confronted with increased costs as they continue to support and protect Canadians through this difficult period.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching Victoria Park in the collectors - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:03 AM
Some early morning rain before we clear out. Mainly sunny today with a guarantee high of 17 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more