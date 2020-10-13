Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Province to decide which long-term care homes will get Red Cross support
by Michael Ranger, The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 13, 2020 11:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 11:36 pm EDT
A resident and a worker watch as 150 nursing union members show support at rchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ontario on Monday June 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the province’s long-term care homes.
Now the Ontario government is working to decide which of the province’s long-term care homes will receive assistance from the Canadian Red Cross as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold.
On Sunday the federal government approved the Province’s request to send the Red Cross to seven long-term care homes in Ottawa.
The provincial government will be finalizing the details and making a decision in the coming days.
Doug Ford says it’s all hands on deck as the second wave of COVID-19 takes hold.
“I just want to make sure we have all the support we need in these long-term care homes as the spread continues. The greater the spread in the community the more of a chance it’s going to get in the long-term care homes.”
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the Ford Government is once again scrambling to contain outbreaks.
“This is a total failure and Doug Ford needs to tell us today: what homes are at risk and what are they doing to prepare?”
Data from the province says that 66 long-term home in the province are currently dealing with outbreaks.
The first wave of COVID-19 killed nearly 2,000 long-term care home residents.