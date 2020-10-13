Province to decide which long-term care homes will get Red Cross support

The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the province’s long-term care homes.

Now the Ontario government is working to decide which of the province’s long-term care homes will receive assistance from the Canadian Red Cross as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold.

On Sunday the federal government approved the Province’s request to send the Red Cross to seven long-term care homes in Ottawa.

The provincial government will be finalizing the details and making a decision in the coming days.

Doug Ford says it’s all hands on deck as the second wave of COVID-19 takes hold.

“I just want to make sure we have all the support we need in these long-term care homes as the spread continues. The greater the spread in the community the more of a chance it’s going to get in the long-term care homes.”

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the Ford Government is once again scrambling to contain outbreaks.

“This is a total failure and Doug Ford needs to tell us today: what homes are at risk and what are they doing to prepare?”

Data from the province says that 66 long-term home in the province are currently dealing with outbreaks.

The first wave of COVID-19 killed nearly 2,000 long-term care home residents.