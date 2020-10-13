Loading articles...

Police looking for a missing 15-year-old boy

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 10:05 pm EDT

Toronto police are looking for 15-year-old Jashyne Ceballo Toronto Police

Toronto Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jashyne Ceballo was last seen on Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.near Greektown in the Browning Ave and Logan Ave area.

He is described as 5’5″ and 110 lbs. with brown eyes. he was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:25 PM
#COLLISION : WB #QEW west of Bronte a crash is taking out the left lane. Emergency crews on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:42 PM
Lots of vitamin D today, and more of it on the way tomorrow in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more