Police looking for a missing 15-year-old boy

Toronto Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jashyne Ceballo was last seen on Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.near Greektown in the Browning Ave and Logan Ave area.

He is described as 5’5″ and 110 lbs. with brown eyes. he was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.