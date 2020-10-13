Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario's agri-food businesses to get funding to help prevent spread of COVID
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 13, 2020 1:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT
Farmers and other agri-food businesses in Ontario can now apply for federal funding aimed at keeping workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government says $11.6 million will help with improvements for Ontario farms such as building physical barriers for worker separation, upgrading HVAC systems and improving hand-washing facilities
It’s part of a $35 million investment announced in last month’s throne speech to help the country’s agricultural sector weather the pandemic.
The Ontario government is responsible for delivering the funds.
Agri-food workers — especially in the Windsor-Essex region — were hit hard by the pandemic’s first wave, with several outbreaks on farms.
The province says the agri-food sector supports more than 837,000 jobs in Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.