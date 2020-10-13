Loading articles...

"Most shocking season ever," The Bachelorette premiere airs Tuesday night

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 6:54 am EDT

The Bachelorette season premiere airs Tuesday night on City TV.

It’s the night many of us have been waiting for — the season premiere of The Bachelorette.

Watch to find out if this season’s Clare Crawley will find love when she’s at the Bachelor mansion with more than a dozen men trying to make a solid first impression.

The drama filled quest for love airs Tuesday night on City TV at 8 o’clock.

You can also stream The Bachelorette online at City.tv.com

WATCH: Preview the “most shocking season ever” of The Bachelorette

 

