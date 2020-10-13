Mapped out: the shuffle of a priest accused of sexual assault across Canada

CAUTION: This story contains graphic content related to allegations of sexual assault and might be upsetting to some readers.

If you or someone you know are victims of sexual violence, you can contact Crisis Services Canada, a 24/7 hotline, at 1-833-456-4566 or you can find local support through the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres; The Government of Canada has also compiled a list of sexual misconduct support centres. If you are under 18 and need help, contact the Kid’s Help Phone online or at 1-800-668-6868.

Allegations of sexual abuse against Fr. Leo Campbell, a member of an order of Catholic priests with headquarters in Toronto, began as early as 1978.

However, he continued to teach and serve as a Basilian Father until his death in 2008, including as principal of St. Michael’s College in Toronto.

Below you will find a map of where Fr. Campbell served over his decades as a member of the Congregation of St. Basil.