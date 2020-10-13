Loading articles...

Man connected to racist tirade caught on video at golf course terminated from job

The Georgetown Golf Club in Halton Hills, Ont. (GOOGLE)

A top executive at an Etobicoke wealth management firm has lost his job after he was caught on camera hurling racist slurs over the weekend at a Georgetown golf course.

A member of the Georgetown Golf Club recorded parts of a heated confrontation between the man and another family.

He is then heard shouting a racist slur toward the man behind the camera, who is of South-Asian descent.

The man was later identified as Michael Warrington, who later issued an apology for his racist tirade.

His employer, Terra Cotta Financial Group told The Toronto Sun it’s terminating his contract as its CFO.

