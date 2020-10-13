Hamilton police arrest 3rd suspect in connection with short-term rental shooting

Hamilton police have arrested a third suspect involved in a shooting at a short-term rental earlier this year.

The incident occurred on Aug. 9 at a building on Aberdeen Avenue.

Police say three males arrived at the rental unit and soon after, there were complaints from other residents that they were causing a disturbance.

The property manager tried to evict them, when police say one of the males pulled out a shotgun, pointed it at the property manager and then fired into the ceiling, damaging a light fixture.

All three then left and no one was hurt. They fled the scene in an SUV.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Christopher Mitchell from Brampton, the man who allegedly fired the weapon. He was arrested in the Toronto area on Sep. 4 for an unrelated matter and the warrant was executed at that time. He was charged with multiple firearms offences including reckless discharge of a firearm and point firearm.

On Sept. 16, a second suspect, 19-year-old Anthony Mohammed from Toronto and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present.

On Tuesday, Hamilton police said they arrested the third male — a 17-year-old from Toronto. He faces eight charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession over $5,000 (stolen vehicle), careless use and storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

His name has not been released due to his age and police say no further details will be coming.

Police say all three males involved in the incident have now been identified and there are no outstanding suspects.