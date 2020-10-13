Going 'undercover' to report animal abuse could become illegal under new legislation, advocates say

A charity in Ontario is raising concern about a new bill that will make it illegal for whistleblowers to work under false pretenses on farms, transport trucks, and in slaughterhouses.

The province passed the Security from Trespass and Protecting Food Safety Act, formerly known as Bill 156, this past June, and is taking online public feedback on the legislation until Thursday, October 15.

It said after hearing from farmers who say they don’t feel safe in their homes because of an increase in trespassing, the province took action with this legislation to create a safe workplace, to prevent stress to animals, and contamination to food supply.

“This also includes activities where someone may gain access to a farm or agri-food business using false pretenses, thereby creating safety concerns,” the province said in a statement.

World Animal Protection said farm animals raised and killed for food across the country are often kept in overcrowded conditions or cages, and many animals suffer from the stress of poor living conditions, mentally and physically.

RELATED: Ontario introduces bill to protect farmers from animal rights activists

World Animal Protection Campaign Manager, Lynn Kavanagh, said a clause in the new bill will prevent whistleblowers from reporting animal mistreatment and abuse on farms.

Kavanagh said if someone applies for a job on a farm with the intention of documenting conditions, without disclosing so, it would be illegal.

“The public should and deserves to know where their food comes from and how animals are treated, and this legislation actually further hides that treatment of animals,” she said.

Kavanagh said the charity is now appealing to the public to comment on the proposed legislation by the Thursday deadline this week.

“All animals, whether they’re being slaughtered for food or not, deserve to have a decent quality of life, and that means things that satisfy their behavioral needs, their social needs, their physiological needs, and that they don’t suffer,” Kavanagh said.

“People care about animal welfare, and animals should, deserve to be treated well on farms and it’s important that the public have an understanding of how animals are treated day-to-day,” she said.

The province said nothing in the Act prevents a bona fide employee from raising concerns about animal welfare issues, that it encourages the reporting of problems to authorities, and it has a zero-tolerance approach to animal abuse.

The government added that it also passed The Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act, to give Ontario the toughest punishments in the country for people convicted of animal abuse and mistreatment.

It said that the new animal welfare system includes more widespread investigation and enforcement of animal protection laws.

The province said you can provide your input into a potential Minister’s Regulation by visiting Ontario’s Regulatory Registry.

If you believe an animal is being mistreated, you can call 1-833-9ANIMAL to report it so an inspector, who is trained in animal protection and welfare, can investigate.