Four people in hospital after car crash in Scarborough Monday night

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 5:32 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Four people are in hospital after a crash in Scarborough on Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on McCowan Road, north of Finch Avenue, near Big Red Avenue.

The driver a Mercedes, is in his 20’s and has life-threating injuries. Three others are in hospital with serious injuries.

It appears speed was a factor.

