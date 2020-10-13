Four people in hospital after car crash in Scarborough Monday night

Four people are in hospital after a crash in Scarborough on Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on McCowan Road, north of Finch Avenue, near Big Red Avenue.

The driver a Mercedes, is in his 20’s and has life-threating injuries. Three others are in hospital with serious injuries.

It appears speed was a factor.

COLLISION:

McCowan Rd & Big Red Ave

– reports of a single vehicle into tree, and occupants are trapped inside the vehicle

– police responding

– reports of fluids leaking from vehicle

– @TorontoMedics & @Toronto_Fire attending

– unknown injuries

– expect delays#GO1940250

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 13, 2020