Former Idaho governor candidate indicted in 1984 killing

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

DENVER — A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate has been indicted in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Colorado after a holiday concert in 1984, officials said Tuesday.

Steve Pankey ran as a Constitution Party candidate for governor in 2014 and as a Republican in the 2018 primary. He contacted the Idaho Statesman in September 2019 to tell his side of the story, fearing a possible arrest.

He did not immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press on Tuesday. Last week, he told the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho, that he was being framed in the case.

Pankey lived near Jonelle’s family when she disappeared, the newspaper reported. His family attended church with hers, but at different times. He said those are the only connections he has to her or her family.

Patty Nieberg, The Associated Press

