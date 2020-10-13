Loading articles...

Ford blasts anti-maskers: 'Find another place to fly your flag upside down'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks down a hallway at Queen's Park before making an announcement during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario’s Premier says he has no time for anti-maskers, urging them to “take off and leave” as the province attempts to contain and manage a second wave of COVID-19.

Doug Ford made the comments on Tuesday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

“People that are saying this (that the virus isn’t real), I don’t even know where they’re getting this from,” Ford said.

“This is real. As real as I am standing here. You can be a denier, you can be an anti-masker, whatever. This is a Democratic country and you can say what you want. But I am coming up here and telling you what I know through the facts,” he added.

Anti-mask rallies have been held in Toronto as of late, leading to police charging two people – a man and a wife – after the pair broke quarantine rules after arriving from Pearson airport.

37-year-old Christopher Saccoccia, who goes by ‘Chris Sky’, and his 34-year-old wife Jennifer, were supposed to self-isolate for 14 days but instead, went to multiple anti-mask events at Yonge and Dundas Square with around 500 unmasked people in attendance at each rally.

 

“There is no agenda. I am the last guy in the world that would put up with that,” Ford said.

“I am here to protect the people of Ontario. I am going to protect your families, protect your kids at all costs. I will break down a brick wall for anyone to protect them.”

