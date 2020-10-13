Foggy glasses increasing demand for laser eye surgery

It turns out facemasks and eyeglasses aren’t the best combo.

The sad truth is that the two being worn together can often lead to the lenses of your glasses fogging up.

If you’re visually impaired you’ve probably been wearing your contact lenses a lot more regularly in the past six months.

Though some have been opting for a much more permanent solution.

Hear 680’s Richard Southern on the revival of laser eye surgery during the pandemic:

The price for laser eye surgery can range up to a $5000 starting price. But despite the price Bloomberg News is reporting that some eye doctors are seeing a 30% uptick in laser eye surgeries during the pandemic.

For some, money saved on things like travel and entertainment during in the age of COVID-19 means some extra money for other things like their eyes.

Doctors have found that the shift to working from home has made many people more comfortable getting the surgery. The recovery period can be spent at home with no worry about missing any work.