4 injured in Scarborough crash

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 5:34 am EDT

Four people are in hospital after a crash in Scarborough.

The crash happened on McCowan Road near Finch Avenue East around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The driver, who is believed to be in his 20s, has life-threatening injuries.

The three other passengers have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

It appears the driver was travelling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed the vehicle.

