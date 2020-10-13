Dr. Tam says Halloween is a go as long as safety measures are met

Canada’s chief public health officer says trick-or-treating should be possible this Halloween as long as little goblins take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities for advice on their particular communities.

“I think trick-or-treating outside with the right distancing, pre-packaging so that people are not rummaging in a bowl of their bonbon’s or candies is important,” she said on Tuesday.

Tam says the tradition can be done safely if people and kids wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

She notes a cloth mask can even be incorporated into some costumes.

Dr. Tam also said that in some parts of the country, it will be a balancing act between protection and trying to preserve a sense of normalcy.

Deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo says Halloween celebrations will vary across the country.

But he points to the way people creatively adapted to safely enjoy Thanksgiving as an example to follow.