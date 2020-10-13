Loading articles...

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Wilfrid Laurier University residence

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 12:15 pm EDT

This is the first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier in Waterloo. Wilfrid Laurier University

Public Health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at one of Wilfrid Laurier’s student residences.

In a statement issued by the university on Tuesday, the school said the outbreak has affected two floors of the Clara Conrad Hall residence on the Waterloo campus.

“The identities of the individuals are protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared. At this time, the individuals are in self-isolation and are being monitored by public health,” the statement reads.

Health officials said it has directed that all residents of the two floors in Clara Conrad Hall will need to isolate for the next two weeks.

“The health and well being of our students and the Kitchener-Waterloo community are our primary concern,” Ivan Joseph, Laurier’s Vice-President of Student Affairs, said.

“We will continue to work closely with public health officials to manage this outbreak and to do everything we can to prevent the further spread of the virus.”

According to the school’s website, Conrad Hall is a co-ed residence building that has 13 floors in four wings with space for 251 first-year students.
