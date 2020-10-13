Loading articles...

Climate change reporting needs hope as well as fear

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 5:16 am EDT

Pollution from a smokestack. THE CANADIAN PRESS

In today’s Big Story podcast, you have heard plenty of dire predictions and seen hundreds of horrible photographs. The Earth is in trouble, there’s no doubt. But when coverage of climate change always focuses on so-called “disaster porn,” it can create a self-fulfilling prophecy. How can reporters covering the very real danger we’re facing avoid fostering a sense of inevitability among the people we need to make changes?

GUEST: Sheril Kirshenbaum, host of NPR’s Serving Up Science

