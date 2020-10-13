Loading articles...

Amazon "Prime Day" has officially kicked off

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 6:13 am EDT

Packages from amazon.ca. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bayne Stanley

The two-day long online shopping extravaganza known as “Prime Day” has arrived.

Amazon delayed its massive annual sale by three months this year, due to the effects of COVID-19.

Most of the discounts are on coveted tech items, with some TVs and Amazon’s own smart speakers marked down as much as sixty per cent.

Many experts say, because of the timing of this year’s prime day, the holiday shopping season has essentially begun, with just two weeks out to Black Friday.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB Gardiner approaching Islington - crews are working on emergency guardrail repairs now. The right lane is…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:03 AM
Some early morning rain before we clear out. Mainly sunny today with a guarantee high of 17 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more