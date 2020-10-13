Amazon "Prime Day" has officially kicked off

The two-day long online shopping extravaganza known as “Prime Day” has arrived.

Amazon delayed its massive annual sale by three months this year, due to the effects of COVID-19.

Most of the discounts are on coveted tech items, with some TVs and Amazon’s own smart speakers marked down as much as sixty per cent.

Many experts say, because of the timing of this year’s prime day, the holiday shopping season has essentially begun, with just two weeks out to Black Friday.