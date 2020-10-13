AK-Winners

10-13-20 14:01,,
|By The Associated Press
Here is a TEST list of winners of races in Alaska.
President
Donald Trump (i), GOP
U.S. Senate
Dan Sullivan (i), GOP
U.S. House – District 1
Don Young (i), GOP
Ballot Measure – 1-Oil and Gas Tax
No,
Ballot Measure – 2-Open Pri Ranked Voting GE
No,
Supreme Court – Retain Justice Carney
Yes,
State Senate – District B
Robert Myers, GOP
State Senate – District D
David Wilson (i), GOP
State Senate – District F
Shelley Hughes (i), GOP
State Senate – District H
Bill Wielechowski (i), Dem
State Senate – District J
Tom Begich (i), Dem
State Senate – District L
Natasha von Imhof (i), GOP
State Senate – District M
Joshua Revak (i), GOP
State Senate – District N
Carl Johnson, Dem
State Senate – District P
Gary Stevens (i), GOP
State Senate – District R
Bert Stedman (i), GOP
State Senate – District T
Donny Olson (i), Dem
State House – District 1
Bart Lebon (i), GOP
State House – District 2
Steve Thompson (i), GOP
State House – District 3
Glenn Prax (i), GOP
State House – District 4
Grier Hopkins (i), Dem
State House – District 5
Adam Wool (i), Dem
State House – District 6
Julia Hnilicka, Dem
State House – District 7
Christopher Kurka, GOP
State House – District 8
Alma Hartley, Dem
State House – District 9
George Rauscher (i), GOP
State House – District 10
David Eastman (i), GOP
State House – District 11
DeLena Johnson (i), GOP
State House – District 12
Cathy Tilton (i), GOP
State House – District 13
Ken McCarty, GOP
State House – District 14
Kelly Merrick (i), GOP
State House – District 15
Lyn Franks, Dem
State House – District 16
Ivy Spohnholz (i), Dem
State House – District 17
Andy Josephson (i), Dem
State House – District 18
Harriet Drummond (i), Dem
State House – District 19
Geran Tarr (i), Dem
State House – District 20
Zack Fields (i), Dem
State House – District 21
Matt Claman (i), Dem
State House – District 22
Sara Rasmussen (i), GOP
State House – District 23
Chris Tuck (i), Dem
State House – District 24
Sue Levi, Dem
State House – District 25
Mel Gillis (i), GOP
State House – District 26
Laddie Shaw (i), GOP
State House – District 27
Lance Pruitt (i), GOP
State House – District 28
James Kaufman, GOP
State House – District 29
Benjamin Carpenter (i), GOP
State House – District 30
Ronald Gillham, GOP
State House – District 31
Sarah Vance (i), GOP
State House – District 32
Louise Stutes (i), GOP
State House – District 33
Sara Hannan (i), Dem
State House – District 34
Andrea Story (i), Dem
State House – District 35
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (i), Dem
State House – District 36
Leslie Becker, GOP
State House – District 37
Bryce Edgmon (i), Udl
State House – District 38
Tiffany Zulkosky (i), Dem
State House – District 39
Neal Foster (i), Dem
State House – District 40
Elizabeth Ferguson, Dem
