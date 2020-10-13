A busy Thanksgiving weekend for Toronto's COVID-19 enforcement team

The City of Toronto’s COVID-19 enforcement team didn’t take any time off over the long weekend.

Police, bylaw officers and public health inspectors were proactive over Thanksgiving.

Over the long weekend, the #CityofTO enforcement team including Bylaw Enforcement, @TOPublicHealth and @TorontoPolice worked to enforce measures to help keep people safe and reduce the spread of #COVID19 in our community. News release: https://t.co/Y7K8nflcVA pic.twitter.com/mmTgbx4gPK — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) October 13, 2020

Toronto Public Health conducted 46 compliance checks at establishments in typically crowded areas of the city. Inspections were done at restaurants, bars, malls and hookah lounges.

Health inspectors issued 16 warnings and laid two charges for non-compliance with the Reopening Ontario Act. Police and bylaw officers also laid four charges to establishments for failing to ensure physical distancing for customers.

The enforcement team focused their checks on the following areas:

Queen Street

King West

College Street

Yonge Street

Wellington Street

Bloor West

The Danforth

Police and bylaw officers also issued 11 warning letters and laid two charges for large gatherings with groups ranging from 10 to around 60 people. The city received 30 complaints for reported large gatherings.

Over 80 bonfires had to be put out around the Etobicoke waterfront. Eight tickets were issued.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, new restrictions went into effect for the city of Toronto. The new regulations limited event and social gathering to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Bars and restaurants are only able to serve food and drink for takeout. These new restrictions will be in place for at least 28 days.

Fine amounts for violating the ROA range from $750 to $100,000 for individuals, including up to one year in jail. Fine amounts range to $10,000,000 for corporations.

Any further complaints or COVID-19 bylaw concerns should be submitted to the City via 311.