5 people arrested after early-morning shooting at Toronto Airbnb

Toronto police say they have arrested five people and recovered a gun after two bullets were allegedly shot through the wall of a condo into the unit next door.

Constable Caroline de Kloet says officers were called to the downtown building shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday for the sound of gunshots.

She alleges shots were fired through a wall into an adjacent unit.

I'm shaken by @lucastimmons' story, which took place in my home. I wrote in elaborate detail about my challenges in stopping an illegal three-day party last month and how utterly ineffective @Airbnb Safety tools were in helping. Please read our story: https://t.co/NvI1kRgFmk — Becca Young (@beccatronic) October 13, 2020

Canadian Press journalist Lucas Timmons says he was asleep when he heard what sounded like a door slamming.

He says he got up after hearing a second loud bang and then found bullet holes through a picture frame and through his drier, with a bullet on the floor.

On Tuesday, Timmons shared shocking images of what transpired at the home, leading to a response from Toronto councilor, Joe Cressy, who said: “I believe strongly that incidents like this should never be allowed to happen.”

‘Fairbnb’, has since confirmed the shooting in a release obtained by CityNews.

“Today, Fairbnb Canada learned about yet another short-term rental related violent incident taking place in the ICE Tower at 12 York Street. Fortunately, no one was injured in this latest incident that took place in what is perhaps Toronto’s most notorious of ghost hotels,” the statement reads.

“Toronto’s ICE towers have long been a hot spot of Airbnb activity in Toronto. Now that short-term rentals are regulated, and the vast majority of commercial short-term rentals in ghost hotel towers like 12 York Street are clearly violating those regulations, Fairbnb Canada is calling on the City to ensure that condo corporations do their part to follow City of Toronto bylaws.

Fairbnb Canada released a report at the end of September, highlighting that dozens of condos in Toronto’s waterfront area were frequently rented throughout the Provincial Short-term rental ban that lasted from April to June.