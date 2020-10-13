8 people injured after Mississauga house fire

Eight people were transported to the hospital after a fire in a Mississauga neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home in the Dalewood and Etude drives area at around 4:52 p.m.

Three people from the home were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, one of which is in serious, but stable condition, a Mississauga Fire Service spokesperson said.

Four Peel police officers and a firefighter were also sent to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, fire said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.