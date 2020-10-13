Loading articles...

4 officers taken to hospital following a Mississauga house fire

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Dalewood Drive in Mississauga on October 13, 2020. CITYNEWS/Walter Korolewych

A house fire in the Malton area of Mississauga has sent several emergency responders to hospital.

Peel police say crews were called to a home in the area of Derry Road and Goreway Drive just before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival they found smoke coming from a house on Dalewood Drive. Crews performed a rescue on the second floor of the home.

Emergency services say they transported four police officers, a firefighter and a male occupant of the home to hospital for smoke inhalation. Other patients are still being assessed at the scene.

Police say everyone appears to be out of the house. The investigation is ongoing.

