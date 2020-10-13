Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
3rd person pronounced dead following fatal Mississauga crash
by Michael Ranger
Posted Oct 13, 2020 10:46 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 10:50 pm EDT
Three people died following a head-on crash on McLaughlin Road at Highway 407 on Oct. 8, 2020. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis
Peel Police say a 64-year-old man has now been pronounced dead after a crash in Mississauga last week.
This is the third person that has succumbed to their injuries after the deadly vehicle collision.
The Oct. 8 crash initially claimed the lives of two people.
Police were called to the McLaughlin Road and Highway 407 area of Mississauga for a two-vehicle collision involving a Honda Civic and a Mercedes Benz.
A 19-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old was a passenger in the Civic and the 64-year-old was a passenger in the Mercedes.
Three other passengers in the Mercedes were brought to the hospital with injuries. One of them, the 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead on Saturday.
The cause of the crash remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is being asked to contact police.
