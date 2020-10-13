3rd person pronounced dead following fatal Mississauga crash

Peel Police say a 64-year-old man has now been pronounced dead after a crash in Mississauga last week.

This is the third person that has succumbed to their injuries after the deadly vehicle collision.

The Oct. 8 crash initially claimed the lives of two people.

Police were called to the McLaughlin Road and Highway 407 area of Mississauga for a two-vehicle collision involving a Honda Civic and a Mercedes Benz.

A 19-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old was a passenger in the Civic and the 64-year-old was a passenger in the Mercedes.

Three other passengers in the Mercedes were brought to the hospital with injuries. One of them, the 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The cause of the crash remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is being asked to contact police.