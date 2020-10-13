Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3rd person dies in hospital following deadly Mississauga car crash
by News Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2020 9:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 10:17 pm EDT
Three people died following a head-on crash on McLaughlin Road at Highway 407 on Oct. 8, 2020. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis
Summary
A 64-year-old man has died in hospital following a deadly two-car collision in Mississauga last week
A 19-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman died in the crash
The collision occurred on McLaughlin Road on Oct. 8th.
Peel police say a third person has died following a
deadly vehicle collision on a Mississauga roadway last week.
On Oct. 8th at around 7 p.m., Peel police said they were called to McLaughlin Road on the overpass across Highway 407 for a report of a vehicle collision between a silver Honda Civic and a red Mercedes-Benz.
“The Honda Civic was operated by a 21-year-old man from Brampton and had a 23-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman as passengers,” police said in a news release. “The 19-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Police said the Mercedes-Benz was being driven by a 66-year-old Brampton man.
According to police, there were four people passengers in the vehicle: a 39-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, a 64-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman.
“The 64-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said. “All other occupants were taken to the hospital.”
This past Saturday, one of the passengers that had been in the Mercedes-Benz, a 64-year-old man, died in hospital, police said.
Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
