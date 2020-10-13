Loading articles...

2 teenage brothers killed in German train accident

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

BERLIN — Two teenage brothers were hit and killed by a train in southern Germany on Tuesday as they apparently ran across the tracks in an attempt to make their own connection, police said.

Barriers were down across the tracks outside the station in Bruckberg, northeast of Munich, when the 13-year-old and 17-year-old attempted to cross to make their own train, which was already at the platform, police told the dpa news agency.

An oncoming Munich-bound train tried to brake but was unable to stop in time and hit the two.

Many children and others witnessed the accident from the train station and crisis teams were sent to provide counselling, police said.

The Associated Press

