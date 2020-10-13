Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
$2 million in spending tied to Mount Rushmore July event
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2020 10:53 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
KEYSTONE, S.D. — South Dakota tourism officials estimate the Mount Rushmore Independence Day event last July generated $2 million in direct spending for the state’s economy.
Deputy tourism director, Wanda Goodman, recently told the state Tourism Advisory Board the July 3 event also generated $22 million in advertising value for South Dakota because of media coverage.
President Donald Trump was present for the celebration in the Black Hills when attendees signed up for a ticket lottery.
Based on applications for tickets, tourism officials say 10% of the event attendees were Black Hills residents and each spent about $54 per day; 22% of those present were from other parts of South Dakota and each spent about $115 per day; and 68% of those attending the event were from out of state, with each spending about $120 per day, the Black Hills Pionee r reported.
The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.
Tourism officials said Google searches for Mount Rushmore reached an all-time high and web traffic for TravelSouthDakota.com saw an increase of 872% compared to July 3-4, 2019.